'I did make a meal of it': Williams ok with ugly A-League

Melbourne Victory defender Rhys Williams says he's not proud of his role in A-League opponent Dzengis Cavusevic's red card last weekend.

But he's willing to play the part the sport demands in order to be successful.

Playing up an injury or aggrievement is a part of soccer that many fans - and particularly Australians - have difficulty accepting.

At its worst, it's diving.

Cheating.

Simulating an injury to try to deceive the match officials.

Williams didn't do that on Saturday night.

But he made sure the referee noticed Adelaide United forward slapping him on the face -- a childish reaction to rough treatment from Williams -- to ensure there would be a punishment heading his way.

"I am not proud of doing stuff like that," he said.

"But on the other hand if I had stayed up, would he have got sent off?

"If he just left me and I pushed him I would have got the yellow and its done with.

"It's the modern game. I think every modern player would do the same thing as what I did."

The dismissal allowed Victory to improve their 2-0 scoreline by a goal, closing out the contest without fuss.

"I did make a meal of it and I will admit that but at the end of the day it's helped me team and we have come away with three points," he said.

"He was a big hustle and bustle striker and I was looking forward to the battle. That's part of the modern game now."

Victory used the points to jump ahead of Adelaide United into fourth, and are now eyeing off the third place held by Melbourne City.

And as fate would have it, on Friday night Victory have the chance to move to within a point of their rivals when they play off in the latest edition of the Melbourne derby.

"We have had a chat about it, and they are the next team we need to catch," Williams said.

"We can't wait now to play them.

"Every derby is good. There's tackles flying in and it's fun to play in and get the bragging rights. I just can't wait to get going."