Matildas boss Stajcic rues team injuries

It was a fortnight as bad as Alen Stajcic has seen as Matildas boss.

During the course of the W-League semi-finals and final, his senior internationals were dropping like flies.

"It is unprecedented in my time as coach," he told AAP.

On the eve of the Algarve Cup - an invitational tournament beginning in Portugal this week where Australia is the top-ranked nation - Stajcic's ranks were decimated by injury.

In the W-League semi finals, Caitlin Foord suffered a major foot injury that means she won't be in Portugal or April's Asian Cup.

Emily Gielnik has since been ruled unfit to travel after her Brisbane Roar side lost their semi-final.

Then Kyah Simon (hamstring) and Lydia Williams (cork) hurt themselves in the final, with only Williams recovering to get to Portugal.

On top of long-term absences to Amy Harrison (knee) and Eliza Campbell (concussion), those injuries were enough for Stajcic to worry about.

Now it appears two other of Stajcic's squad will be unable to play in the friendly tournament.

Steph Catley and Hayley Raso were taken to Europe under injury clouds, with the coach all but admitting defeat on their bids to feature in the invitational event.

"It appears both might be out for a couple of weeks," Stajcic said.

"The more evidence, the more it looks like they might be out. We'll probably keep them here because we've got the best medical staff going around.

"So we've got seven or eight injuries we've got to contend with."

Ever the optimist, Stajcic is turning the injury crisis into an opportunity.

"Looking at the big picture it will allow some other people to come in and play at international level," he said.

"Last year it was about building the depth and this year, so early on, it's a real test of that depth.

"So player selection is really important. Bedding down the game plan is really important.

"All with one eye to the Asian Cup, a massive tournament which doubles as World Cup qualifiers."

The Matildas will bid to extend their seven-match winning streak against former world champions Norway on Thursday morning (AEDT) before group stage matches with Portugal and China.

"Norway may have slipped down the rankings but they only lost to (European champions the Netherlands) a couple of months ago 1-0 in the 93rd minute," he said.

"And they've got Caroline Hansen ... one of the top four or five players in the world. It's a tough assignment."