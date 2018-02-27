Round 2 Malaysian FA Cup venues and kick-off times confirmed

M-League organiser Football Malaysia LLP (FMLLP) has finalised the venues and kick-off times of the second round FA Cup matches scheduled to be played over this weekend.

FMLLP announced this in a memo sent to the press on Monday, finalising the venues and dates of round two matches that had not been confirmed earlier. The fixtures that had not been confirmed involve host teams that share their homegrounds, or clubs that have no cup-standard stadium.

The match between Shahzan Muda and PKNP FC on Saturday, March 3 will remain at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium, but will kick off at 4.15 pm as the pitch lighting is not adequate to hold evening matches.

The match between Petaling Jaya Rangers and Terengganu FC on March 3 will remain at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, but will kick off at 4.15 pm as the stadium lighting is undergoing repair work.

The match between MOF FC and Selangor will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras on Sunday, March 4 at 9.00 pm. This is because the same venue will host the match between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching FA one day earlier.

The match between Kuantan FA and amateur side Axis-O2 FC will be moved to the UiTM Stadium, Shah Alam on March 4 at 9.00 pm. This is because the Seagulls' homeground in Selayang has been booked for another event.

The match between ATM FA and Pahang will be hosted by Pahang at the Darul Makmur Stadium on March 4, with kick-off time at 9.00 pm.

As reported earlier, Melaka United will host their tie against the other qualified amateur side Southern FC, at the Hang Jebat Stadium on March 4, at 9.00 pm.

A total of 16 round two FA Cup matches will be played over three days this weekend.

Complete round two fixtures. Credit to FMLLP