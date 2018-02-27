Janet Egyir has described as dream come true after her second-minute strike which fired Ghana women to memorable 1-0 final win over hosts Cote d'Ivoire in the Wafu Women's Cup.

'It was a dream come true' - Ghana's Egyir overjoyed with Wafu best player award

The Black Queens had lost 1-0 in their tournament opener to the hosts, but Mercy Tagoe's ladies delivered a top-class display to stun the Elephants on their grounds.

And the defender, who scored three goals and was named the woman of the match twice, is proud being awarded the best player of the tournament.

"I'm very happy because this is the first ever WAFU competition and scoring the winning goal for my country to win the tournament is a great joy for me," Egyir told Goal.

"Being given the player of the tournament also was a dream come true for me. I told myself that this is the tournament I have to prove my worth and let the world know me.

"Winning the tournament is a great experience for us and I think this happened by teamwork. They all played together as a team and fought hard for it.

"It was really tough for us but we defeated Nigeria who are the strongest team in Africa and also beat the host nations Cote d'Ivoire in the final."