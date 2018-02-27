Nigeria women head coach Thomas Dennerby has praised his defender Glory Ogbonna, saying she is the team's most outstanding player at the WAFU Women's Cup in Abidjan.

Coach Dennerby singles out 'outstanding' Ogbonna after Nigeria's Wafu outing

The Super Falcons defeated Mali 1-0 in the third-place match to settle for bronze as Dennerby escaped beginning his reign in charge of the team without a medal.

However, the 58-year-old has praised some top performing players including Rasheedat Ajibade but has hailed the exceptional display of the Ibom Angels woman.

"First of all, I think Glory Ogbonna was very good and outstanding in all the five games," Dennerby told Goal.

"I think Anam Imo played very well and Rasheedat Ajibade works really hard always. Joy Jegede's performance was better with each and every game and she was a great leader of the team.

"Goodness [Onyebuchi] too and in the last game, we saw Amarachi [Okonkwo] and Chinaza [Uchendu] also did great. Over five games, I think the player with the highest standard for us was Ogbonna.

"We know we can play some good possession play when we have our minutes of play but we were a bit irregular and we play the long ball when we don't need to.

"I know they are young girls and we do have good goal scorers and defenders here and I know there is a lot we can bring from this tournament. I believe we can help them gain more experience and maturity with upcoming competitions."