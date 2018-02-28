Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea to offer Hazard massive raise

Chelsea ready new contract offer for Hazard

Chelsea hope to keep Eden Hazard in London by offering him a new contract with a massive bump in wages, according to the Daily Mail.

Hazard's current contract runs through 2020, but rumours continue to circulate that he desires a move to Real Madrid.

And the Blues are hoping a new deal, which would see him earn wages of £300,000 a week, would be enough to entice the former Premier League Player of the Year to stay.

Eriksen agent flattered by Man Utd links

Christian Eriksen's agent has revealed that he is flattered by reports linking the Tottenham midfielder with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Spurs star has been one of his side's key performers in the 2017-18 season and his agent, Martin Schoots, insists it's a "compliment" to hear of the interest in the player.

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, reports Sport Bild's Christian Falk.

The Poland international has recently changed his agent to Pini Zahavi to spark speculation he is planning for his departure from the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the clubs to be linked with Lewandowski, and Bayern look likely to have a decision to make in the summer.

Meyer rejects second Schalke offer

Max Meyer has rejected Schalke’s second offer of a new contract to further fuel rumours he will leave at the end of the season, according to Sport Bild.

Schalke had offered the 22-year-old a deal worth €5.5 million per season to stay, but Meyer has not accepted the proposal.

The likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the midfielder, who seems increasingly certain to leave Schalke on a free transfer.

'Kane's qualities of obvious appeal to Real'

Tottenham’s Harry Kane is “one of the best strikers in the world”, admits Raul, with his qualities of obvious appeal to Real Madrid.

His prolific strike rate has sparked talk of inevitable interest from afar, with La Liga giants Real part of an elite group of clubs who could afford to finance a deal if Kane becomes available.

Barca plotting Alderweireld bid

Barcelona are planning a huge summer bid for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, according to the Independent.

Spurs look set to cash in on the Belgium international at the end of the season with hopes of agreeing a new deal fading and a clause in his current contract stating he can be sold for just £25 million in 2019.

Manchester United are also keen on former Atletico Madrid centre-back Alderweireld but are reluctant to go into business with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Ancelotti interested in Arsenal job

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in taking over for Arsene Wenger if the Arsenal boss is sacked after the season, says the Daily Star.

Ancelotti is out of work after being fired by Bayern Munich during his second season with the club after a sluggish start.

While the Gunners reportedly hope to lure Luis Enrique, the former Barcelona boss is more interested in Chelsea, while Ancelotti would welcome a return to the Premier League with Arsenal.

Mourinho wants to beat Guardiola to Isco

Jose Mourinho is determined to beat Pep Guardiola to the signature of Real Madrid star Isco, according to Don Balon.

Both Manchester clubs are looking at the playmaker, whose future with the capital club is in doubt as Zinedine Zidane has rotated him in and out of the starting XI this season.

Isco's status will depend on whether Zidane remains as manager, as his departure could result in the player remaining with Real.

Low among five potential Wenger replacements

Arsenal are looking at Joachim Low as one of five candidates to succeed Arsene Wenger as Gunners boss should the club decide to move on this summer, according to the Mirror.

The Gunners' heavy defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, combined with their league struggles, could mean a change is made after the season.

And Arsenal reportedly have looked at Germany boss Low, Leonardo Jardim, Paulo Fonseca, Mikel Arteta and Brendan Rodgers as options to step into the role.

Agent: 'Huge interest' in Milinkovic-Savic

Agent Mateja Kezman revealed there is "huge" interest in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from "great" clubs in Italy, England, Spain and France.

La Liga and Champions League titleholders Real Madrid and Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with moves for midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, while Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested as well.

Whitecaps and Impact after Burnley's Arfield

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Montreal Impact look set to battle with West Ham for the signature of Burnley's Scott Arfield, according to the Sun.

The MLS sides are looking to land one of Canada's top internationals on a designated player contract when his deal expires in the summer.

West Ham manager David Moyes has also tried to sign him in previous windows and may again go in for the midfielder should he elect to remain in Europe.

PSG want Coutinho-Mbappe swap to satisfy Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona in exchange for money and Philippe Coutinho in order to keep Neymar happy, El Pais reports.

Neymar is said to feel uncomfortable playing alongside potential Ballon d'Or rival Mbappe, whose €180 million move from Monaco will be made permanent at the end of the season.

And PSG are reportedly willing to let the 19-year-old sensation go if they can lure Neymar's friend and Brazil team-mate Coutinho from Barca, despite his recent big-money move from Liverpool.

Man Utd and Chelsea could enter Alisson race

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to enter the battle to sign Alisson should either side lose their goalkeeper this summer, reports the Mirror.

With David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois strongly linked to Real Madrid, the two Premier League sides could turn to the Roma shot-stopper as a replacement.

Bayern Munich open Malcom talks

Bayern Munich have opened talks with representatives of Bordeaux star Malcom, according to Sport Bild.





The German side reportedly made contact with the Brazilian several weeks ago, and have begun working on terms of a five-year deal.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old, whom the Ligue 1 side value at £52 million.