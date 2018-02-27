South African side Mamelodi Sundowns have dropped a big hint that they have signed retired athletics star Usain Bolt.

Mamelodi Sundowns hint at Usain Bolt deal

The Jamaican tweeted on Sunday to confirm he had agreed a deal with a football team and would be making a further announcement at 0800GMT on Tuesday.

Sundowns retweeted Bolt's post and followed up on Monday with a major suggestion that they are the side the 31-year-old has joined.

"Football will never be the same. Find out tomorrow 8am GMT!" they posed on their official Twitter account, along with a picture of Bold at the club's training ground.

Bolt has regularly expressed a desire to carve out a career in football, having retired from sprinting following the world athletics championships in London last year.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist has often said he would like to play for Manchester United, the club he supports, while he also recently offered his services to David Beckham's new Major League Soccer franchise, Futbol Miami.

Bolt is also due to take part in a trial with Borussia Dortmund in March.