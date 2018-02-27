Scans reveal bad news for injured Neymar

Brazil striker Neymar has suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle, Paris Saint-Germain announced.

PSG's Neymar was taken off the field on a stretcher in the league win over Marseille.

The Ligue 1 leaders did not say how long the 26-year-old will be sidelined for but he is now a major doubt for the second leg of his side's Champions League round-of-16 tie with Real Madrid on March 6.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record transfer fee last year, left the field in tears on a stretcher during Sunday night's Ligue 1 win over rivals Marseille.

He posted a picture on Instagram on Monday showing his right ankle strapped and with a protective splint, with the caption "08:10 Finished for today".

PSG released a statement on Monday night confirming Neymar had suffered a "fissure of the fifth metatarsal" and a "sprain of the right ankle".

Club boss Unai Emery had hoped to be able to count on the Brazilian when his team attempt to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit against the Champions League holders.

He said in his post-match press conference: "If today I had to say yes or no to be fit against Real, I want to say 'yes'. I want to be optimistic."

But Real coach Zinedine Zidane is taking no pleasure from the news of Neymar's injury.

The Frenchman, quoted by L'Equipe, said: "I don't like it when a player hurts himself, I am not happy about the injury to Neymar. We never rejoice when a rival is absent due to injury.

"I don't think it (the injury) will have a big influence on the game, as there will always be someone who can play instead of him."

Neymar has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists in his first season as a PSG player.