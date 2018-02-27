European football's governing body UEFA has delivered a huge body blow to the controversial video assistant technology, VAR.

VAR gets massive Champions League snub

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says VAR will not be used in the Champions League next season.

The video assistant technology has been met with mixed reviews since being introduced to specific competitions, including last year's Confederations Cup, the Bundesliga and the domestic cup matches in England this season.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will discuss the future of VAR at their annual general meeting in Zurich on Saturday, with FIFA ready to use it at the World Cup if it is approved.

However, Ceferin believes the process of using the technology is too confusing at present.

"Fans see the VAR screen all the time but nobody knows how it works," he said following Monday's UEFA congress.

"We will not use it in the Champions League next season. For me, it might be a good project but we shouldn't rush it."

VAR was again a topic of discussion in England over the weekend following the EFL Cup final and Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Blues boss Antonio Conte felt a video assistant could have intervened after Alvaro Morata was flagged offside just before scoring what would have been an equaliser at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was angry that Vincent Kompany's goal was allowed to stand in Manchester City's 3-0 win at Wembley, despite a VAR referral having been conducted to check if Leroy Sane had been interfering with play from an offside position.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently said he was "confident and positive" about VAR being introduced.

"I am not at all against it, but it needs to be better explained when it is being used. We will see at the World Cup," added Ceferin.

VAR can only be used for four game-changing situations: after a goal, penalty decisions, after a straight red card or in cases of mistaken identity.

However, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge disagrees with UEFA's decision.

"If I'm honest, I regret that," said the Bayern boss.

"I've found in the Bundesliga that the refereeing decisions that are being made are far more reliable and are fairer than what you've often experienced in the past.

"Unfortunately, that's how things are for now, but I am convinced that eventually the video refs will also enter the Champions League.

"The referees are thereby supported in a positive way. It makes the game better, more reliable and fairer."