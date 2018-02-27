Jordan Morris' 2018 MLS season is over before it even began.

Sounders, USMNT lose Morris for 2018 with ACL tear

The Seattle Sounders forward will miss the entire season with a torn ACL, the MLS side announced Monday.

"We are going to rule him out for the season," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. "We are going to do what is best for Jordan's career long term. We think he is a Sounder for the long term, he is in the club's long-term plans.

"Jordan is part of the Sounders, that has not changed, that will not change. We are going to do what's best for him long term, which may mean a longer recovery."

Morris was injured in CONCACAF Champions League play Thursday in El Salvador, going down in the 83rd minute of a 2-1 loss to Santa Tecla.

The 23-year-old forward was a member of the Sounders' MLS Cup-winning side in his rookie season of 2016, and also a part of the team that lost to Toronto FC in the 2017 MLS Cup final.

Morris' debut season saw him score 12 goals for the Sounders, though his total fell off in a difficult sophomore campaign that saw him find the back of the net just three times in 23 games.

The Stanford product also has scored five goals in 25 caps for the U.S. national team, including the game-winner in last summer's Gold Cup final against Jamaica.

The Sounders will try to overturn their deficit against Santa Tecla in the CCL last-16 clash at home Thursday before getting their MLS campaign underway Sunday against expansion side Los Angeles FC.