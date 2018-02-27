Four-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) winning coach Gavin Hunt has lauded Cape Town City attacker Craig Martin.

Benni McCarthy and Gavin Hunt reserve high praise for Cape Town City winger Graig Martin

On Saturday night, Bidvest Wits finally got the better of Benni McCarthy’s Citizens as former City player Lehlohonolo Majoro inspired the Students to victory.

But in spite of the victory, the spotlight was firmly on Martin, who was arguably one of the game’s standout players as he made it 1-1 on the hour mark.

This led to his coach Benni McCarthy, lauding the 24-year-old for his exploits on the evening. The Bafana Bafana legend did not mince his words as he described Martin as ‘unbelievable’.

“Craig Martin was again unbelievable operating on the right flank‚” McCarthy said.

However, the most noteworthy of praises came from the opposition coach, who shared McCarthy’s sentiments, and questioned how it had taken so long for the Kensington-born winger to be plucked from football obscurity.

“This boy Martin for me has been a revelation this year. I’ve watched him‚ he has got energy in abundance‚” Hunt said.

“You look at his age [24] and you have to say‚ where has he been? There must be millions of players like that,” Hunt added.

Martin has certainly enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining the Mother City-based outfit at the beginning of the season where he has made an instant impact and endeared himself to the City fans.

In 15 league appearances, Martin has already bagged three goals and with City’s striking woes seemingly continuing as Matthew Rusike was withdrawn early against Wits and with Kenyan Masoud Juma still on the road to recovery, he will be expected to continue his fine form.

Martin though, will not have to wait long to be back on the field as next up for City is a tricky clash away to Baroka on Tuesday evening.