The AFC Cup 2018, after an explosive start on matchday one, is all set to enter the second matchday in the ASEAN Zone. Here is a look at what awaits us this week:

AFC Cup 2018: Group Stage Matchday Two Preview: ASEAN Zone

GROUP F:

Boeung Ket (CAM) v Shan United (MYA):

Boeung Ket of Cambodia are home to Myanmar's Shan United on Tuesday in Group F. After a demoralising 9-0 loss in the first game to Ceres Negros, the Cambodian team require a morale-boosting win against the Maynmarese outfit who also lost their first game against Home United.

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh

Kick-off: February 27, 18:30 UTC+7

Home United (SIN) v Ceres Negros (PHI):

Singapore's Home United will play hosts to Philippine's Ceres Negros on Tuesday. Home United, after a win over Shan United, have a great chance to take control of the group with a win over Ceres Negros. But the Philippine side will not be easy fodder, given that they won 9-0 against Boeung Ket and will be on a high as a result.

Venue: Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore

Kick-off: February 27, 19:30 UTC+8

GROUP G:

Yangon United (MYA) v FLC Thanh Hoa (VIE):

Myanmar's Yangon United take on Thanh Hoa of Vietnam on Wednesday in Group G at home as the AFC Cup 2018 rumbles on. Both teams are coming into this fixture on the back of wins in the opening games and the winner will be looking to go three points clear at the top.

Venue: Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Kick-off: February 26, 18:00 UTC+3

Global FC (PHI) v Bali United (IDN):

Philippine's Global FC, last year's ASEAN Zone semifinalists, hosts Indonesian outfit Bali United on Wednesday. Global FC were beaten 1-0 by FLC Thanh Hoa and will be looking to open their account in the competition with a win against Bali United who themselves were beaten by Yangon United 3-1 at home last week.

Venue: Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila

Kick-off: February 27, 19:30 UTC+8

GROUP H:

Song Lam Nghe An (VIE) v Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS):

Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta'zim travel to Vietnam to take on Song Lam Nghe An from on Wednesday in the first match in Group H this week. Johor are coming after a 3-0 win over Persija Jakarta and will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the copetition while the Vietnamese side are also coming from a win.

Venue: Vinh Stadium, Vinh

Kick-off: February 28, 15:30 UTC+7

Persija Jakarta (IDN) v Tampines Rovers (SIN):

Indonesia's Persija Jakarta are at home to Singapore's Tampines Rovers on Wednesday as they look to get to winning ways after an opening matchday loss to Johor Darul Ta'zim. Their opponents, Tampines Rovers, are also badly in need of a win, given that they have not won in five out of their six continental games.

Venue: Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta

Kick-off: February 28, 18:30 UTC+7