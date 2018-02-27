Simba SC striker Ugandan Emmanuel Okwi scored twice and created another in a 5-0 win against Mwanza based Mbao FC.

Okwi grabs two as Simba SC put five past Mbao FC

Ramadhan Shiza Kichuya fired the home side ahead with a cool finish following a good pass from Okwi. The Ugandan who captained the side added another goal before half time to make it 2-0.

Okwi scored his second of the evening and sixteenth of the season to ensures Simba SC maintain their gap on top of the table. Erasto Nyoni and Nicholas Gyan were also on the score sheet late on the game.

Simba simply had too much firepower for a Mbao side who had started a day 23 points behind their hosts in Dar es Salaam.

The Vodacom Premier League Leaders were comfortable in front of goal even without their number one striker John Bocco who is sidelined due to injury. The only negative for Simba was Okwi who was forced out of the pitch due to injury scare.