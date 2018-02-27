Nemanja Matic has revealed what was written on the note passed to him by Jose Mourinho during Manchester United's win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Revealed: What Mourinho's note to Matic said

The midfielder was handed a piece of paper by his coach, prompting many to guess what his message was, especially as United went on to beat their rivals 2-1.











But Matic has joked that the Portuguese coach had merely written a personal message for the Serbian with some good news on it, instead of a master tactical plan to help his side get the three points.

Ex-Chelsea player Matic posted an image of him holding the piece of paper on Instagram alongside a close up of what he claims was a promise of a holiday from his boss.

"You have three days off," it said.