Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga relishes facing Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday

Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga is looking forward to playing in his first Soweto Derby on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to lock horns with their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a mouthwatering Premier Soccer League (PSL) match which is set to be played at the FNB Stadium.

Shonga, who inspired Bucs to a 4-2 victory over a stubborn Chippa United side in an action-packed league match in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, is brimming with confidence.

The 21-year-old frontman hit the back of the net twice as Pirates secured their third consecutive victory which took them to second place on the league table.

“The derby is big all over the world," the Zambia international told the media on Monday.

Shonga grew up watching his countrymen Issac Chansa and Collins Mbesuma play in the Soweto Derby which is the biggest PSL match.

Mbesuma, who is a striker by trade, played for both Bucs and Amakhosi, while Chansa is a former Pirates midfielder.

"I started following it more when Isaac Chansa and Collins Mbesuma were playing," Shonga, who joined Bucs from Zambian Super League outfit Nkwazi FC last September, revealed.

"As Zambians we were proud of them playing in such big games," the talented marksman added.

A victory for Shonga and his team-mates against Chiefs, will see Bucs keep up with league table leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with seven games left.

“As players we are working hard towards getting the right result, not so much for the derby but overall," the attacker, who has scored three goals in 11 league games for Pirates, said.

"Because we want to do well for the fans and for the badge," Shonga concluded.

The Buccaneers are four points behind Sundowns, who are scheduled to face AmaZulu FC in a league game at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.