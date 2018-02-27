The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced that Dr Danny Jordaan will go head-to-head with former PSL referee Ace Ncobo in the upcoming presidential election.

Ace Ncobo and Danny Jordaan in Safa presidential election race

Below is the official statement released by the country's FA:

According to KPMG Auditors who received the nominations, a total of 53 nominations were submitted with incumbent SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan receiving 52 nominations while former referee, Ace Ncobo received 1 nomination.

The nominations have been forwarded to all SAFA members and going forward, the electoral process will now be exclusively in the hands of the Electoral Committee, in this case, the Independent Electoral Commission.

The IEC will scrutinise the candidates as mandated by the SAFA Electoral Code to determine compliance in accordance with Article 25 of the SAFA Statutes.

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble said the association will inform all its members of the IEC's decisions once the eligibility process is finalized.

“We shall thereafter inform all members of the IEC’s decisions following their background and eligibility checks as required by the SAFA Statutes and SAFA Electoral Code,” Mumble said in the statement.

There were more than just two candidates who initially expressed the desire to run for the presidential election, including former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba and Tokyo Sexwale among others.

However, they have since pulled out of the race, leaving Jordaan and Ncobo as the only two candidates ahead of the election on March 24, 2018.