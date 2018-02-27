Cristiano Ronaldo says he has achieved all of his dreams in football, but would like to win the Ballon d'Or another three times before he retires.

Ronaldo: I want three more Ballon d'Or awards but would be happy if I retired now

The Real Madrid star was named the best player on the planet for the fifth time in 2017, pulling level with Barcelona rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo already has four Champions League and Club World Cup trophies to add to his Premier League and La Liga winners' medals accrued in his sensational periods at Manchester United and Madrid.

And while the 32-year-old feels he would be perfectly happy in life if he were to retire from the game immediately, he believes he can still achieve a great deal more before he does call time on his career.

"I never dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or five times," he told Desimpedidos . "If I had to finish my career now, I would be super happy... [but] if I won another Ballon d'Or, two or three more times I'd be delighted with life.

"Even if I don't win, I've already won five... but I still have the confidence and the strength to compete for the prize... it depends on the titles we win this year.

"Everything I dreamed of, I achieved."

After guiding his national team to Euro 2016 glory last season, Ronaldo is preparing to lead out Portugal in their World Cup campaign in Russia this summer.

Although he feels his side are not looked upon as favourites to win the title, Ronaldo still has hope heading into the tournament.

"We are not the favourites, we have to be honest," he added.

"There are teams with more names, like Brazil, Spain, Germany, Argentina... but in football everything is possible.

"We are going to try to advance from the group stage, then we'll see. The main objective is the first phase."