Mumbai City FC face Delhi Dynamos in an important Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. The Islanders need to win this tie in order to remain in the race for the playoff spot. Three points against the Lions will help them climb to the fifth position on the league table.

ISL 2017-18: Alexandre Guimaraes - It’s up to Mumbai City to stay in the race by winning against Delhi Dynamos

Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City have already booked their berth in the semi-final. The fight is now between Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai had defeated NorthEast United FC 3-2 in their previous match. Skipper Lucian Goian scored the winning goal for the Islanders to keep them in contention.

Speaking of their previous match, coach Alexandre Guimaraes said, “When you win these kinds of games, the confidence is high. Everybody believes that they know we are back (in contention) and now there is a possibility that we can qualify. It’s up to us to stay in the race by winning tomorrow.”

Delhi too are have been playing well in the last few weeks. They are unbeaten in their last four matches which include two wins, helping them climb up from the bottom of the table.

Speaking about the opponents, the Costa Rican managers suggested, “Sometimes when teams don’t have pressure, they start to flow and they are doing that. They are playing without fear of making mistakes which may have been the case at the beginning of the season.”