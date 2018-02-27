Nakumatt stretched their poor weekend with a 4-0 lose to 12 time Zambian Super League champions, Nkana FC in a friendly match staged on Monday.

Nakumatt thrashed by former Zambian champions

Nkana, who are in the country for build-up matches, settled on a struggling Nakumatt side after Tusker pulled out of the match; opting to concentrate on the forthcoming Kenya Premier League match with defending champion, Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Nkana held Gor Mahia to a 1-1 draw on Saturday but found their footing in the second match with a heavy defeat to Nakumatt.

Nakumatt also played a barren draw with Sony Sugar on Saturday’s KPL match at Ruaraka Stadium.

Walter Balya gave the visitors the lead in the 27 minute before Idriss Mbombo doubled the lead late in the second half.

Festus Mbewe, the scorer in the 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia, hit Nkana’s third goal in the 61 minute before Humphrey Maseneko completed the route with a 71-minute strike.