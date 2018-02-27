Yobe Desert Stars coach Mohammed Babaganaru has asserted that his boys dominated El Kanemi Warriors in Sunday's league tie and deserved to win by a wider margin had they taken other numerous chances they created.

Babaganaru: Yobe Stars were better than El Kanemi Warriors

The newly-promoted side are living their dreams in the topflight after they beat the Borno Army 2-0 in Kano to leap to fifth in the league table with 16 points from 10 matches.

And the former Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United tactician opined that his players were terrific at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

“I want to commend my players for a job well done. They thought the game would be tough but it turned out to be one of our easiest games this season,” Babaganaru told Goal.

"We could have beaten them by up to 6-0 had we taken our chances. It was a good performance from the players and they deserved to be applauded.

“My players thought our inability to train for a long period on the new stadium (Sani Abacha Stadium) will affect our game but it didn’t. They played as if we were at home and turned El Kanemi to an ordinary team.

“We are still modest about our target for the season. We will continue to take the results the way they come. We know we still have a long way to go and won’t put any pressure on the players at this stage of the season."