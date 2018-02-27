Indian Arrows and Mohun Bagan will lock horns in an I-League clash to be played at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday evening.

Game I-League 2017-18: Indian Arrows v Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Indian Arrows v Mohun Bagan

Date

Tuesday, February 27

Time

5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels

Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

INDIAN ARROWS POSSIBLE XI (4-1-4-1): Prabhsukhan Gill; Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin; Deepak Tangri; Rahul Kannoly, Amarjit Kiyam, Jeakson Singh, Rahim Ali; Abhijit Sarkar.

Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Rahul Kannoly, Abhijit Sarkar





MOHUN BAGAN POSSIBLE XI (4-4-2): Shilton Paul, Arijit Bagui, Kingsley Eze, Rana Gharami, Ricky; Cameron Watson, Yuta Kinowaki, Azharuddin, Nikhil Kadam; Dipanda Dicka, Akram Moghrabi.

Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Cameron Watson, Dipanda Dicka





GAME PREVIEW

Indian Arrows are placed at the bottom of the table as they take on mighty Mohun Bagan in Goa, on Tuesday. AIFF's developmental side have garnered a lot of attention with their fast and technical football and the last time they were up against the Maroon and Greens they held he century-old club to a 1-1 draw in their own backyard.

Luis Norton de Matos have consistently stressed that instead of results, the team is looking to gain valuable experience by participating in the big boys' league. With the departure of Dheeraj Singh, a void was created in the goalkeeping department, but Prabhsukhan Gill with his heroic performances under the sticks in a string of games have made the spot his own. Dheeraj, who is currently with Motherwell FC, single-handedly denied the Mariners the full kitty of three points by saving several goal attempts made by Dipanda Dicka and former Bagan player Ansumana Kromah. If the Arrows want to bow out with something to cheer, Gill must continue his impeccable form to stop the likes of Dicka and Moghrabi.

Rahim Ali, a product of the Mohun Bagan youth development system, can cause trouble with his pace. He is expected to pair up with Abhijit Sarkar, who is a self-proclaimed Bagan supporter. His celebrations will be interesting to see if he finds the back of the net against his favourite team!

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan can still be champions mathematically if they win their remaining matches and other results also go their way. But supporters have stopped believing that Sankarlal Chakraborty can guide Bagan to their second I-league trophy. However, they have a score to settle with Arrows, as they were humbled in their very first I-League match in their Maidan ground by a set of spirited young boys.

Bagan's midfield marshall Cameron Watson will once again shoulder the responsibility to set tunes to the grass at the centre of the park, whereas Yuta Kinowaki will look to break up play and spray passes to the forwards from midfield.

Moghrabi has failed to convert some golden opportunities in recently and the Lebanese will look to make amends in the remaining games. His partner in crime has once again set the scoring charts blazing with 11 goals and keeping in mind his current form, he is set to surpass his 12-goal mark of the previous season.

Chakraborty has said that the last three games are like finals for them and they would go for the kill right from the first whistle. An exciting encounter awaits us as Bagan look to chase an unlikely yet possible I-League title.