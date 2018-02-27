Kwara United management has handed a three game ultimatum to the Harmony Warriors’ technical crew headed by former U20 coach John Obuh in its bid to arrest the club’s unimpressive results in their return season to the Nigeria topflight.

Kwara United’s John Obuh gets three-match ultimatum

The President of the club, Prince Oladimeji Thompson in a statement stated that coach Obuh and his assistants have the next games to either keep or leave their jobs as it is the resolve of the club management to ensure that Kwara United does not go on relegation after only a season in the elite division.

“The government, fans, supporters and the stakeholders are worried hence the need for the drastic action. We cannot fold our hands and allow things to get degenerated in view of government huge investment on the club,” the statement read.

The statement appeals to all the concerned stakeholders to exercise patience as the management is working round the clock to put things in proper shape.

The three matches in which Obuh and his lieutenants must change the fortunes of the Harmony Warriors are against Abia Warriors (away) on March 4, El Kanemi Warriors (home) on March 11 and Plateau United (away) on March 18 (which will be postponed because of the Peace Boys’ Caf Champions League First Round, Second Leg tie in Jos on same day).

Kwara United have lost twice at home to Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United and have lost all but one of their away matches after only 10 matches in the league. They are 19th in the league table with 10 points from 10 games.