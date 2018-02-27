Delhi Dynamos are set to take on Mumbai City at the JLN Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday and head coach Miguel Angel Portugal stressed the importance of turning the tables around even though his side are out of the race for the playoffs.

ISL 2017-18: Miguel Angel Portugal - Luck has finally favoured Delhi Dynamos

The Lions registered a terrific 4-3 comeback win against ATK in their last game and the burst in the form in the last few games has seen Kalu Uche extend his goal tally to 10 goals from 13 games.

"After the win against ATK, the morale of the team is really good. We have now drawn two and won two in the previous four," said Portugal. "We lost a lot of matches even though we deserved more. All season we have tried to find the luck and it has finally come it seems."

The last meeting between Delhi and Mumbai saw the latter register a 4-0 win with both teams receiving a red card each.

"We lost 4-0 in Mumbai so we want to correct that. There were a lot of problems. Matias got sent off. We want to forget that match even though we played well.

Tomorrow my team is in a good position and are doing well. I am confident we can do better against Mumbai this time around," expressed Portugal. "Our philosophy is to play well and win. That is what we will try to do against Mumbai."

Delhi signed Manuel Arana in January and the midfielder has managed to make an impact.

"We have a hectic schedule so it is not easy for the players. We will rotate the squad for this match as well. Last time we showed that we have good strength in the squad when Arana and Matias came on and changed the game."

