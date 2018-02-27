Kano Pillars’ in-form striker, Junior Lokosa says former defender and teammate; Chinedu Udoji will always have a special place in his heart and has dedicated his ninth goal of the season to the late player.

Kano Pillars’ Lokosa dedicates goal to Chinedu Udoji

Sai Masu Gida mourned the hard-working defender for three days after the news of the death and only had a day training before their trip to Enugu to face Enugu Rangers. They were unanimous in their thoughts to achieve a positive result and dedicate it to Udoji who died in an auto crash last Monday.

Speaking after the game, Lokosa who scored the decisive equalizer in the 87th minute after Godwin Aguda had put the Flying Antelopes ahead in the 41st minute disclosed that he would do everything possible to keep the memory of Udoji alive for as long as possible.

“I still find it difficult to note that Udoji is gone. He was a true friend, colleague and a hard-working teammate," Lokossa told Goal.

"It was the reason we said we would do everything possible to remember him with a good result in Enugu.

“Even though they scored first, we were still determined to fight until the end of the match knowing that we have a target to achieve at the end of the match.

“We kept on pushing until we found the equalizer. I am dedicating my goal to Chinedu Udoji and will continue to do my best to remember him. I think no words can really describe the way I am feeling since his death."