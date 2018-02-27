Sadio Mane is confident that Liverpool can finish second in the English Premier League at the end of the season.

Liverpool can finish second in the English Premier League – Sadio Mane

The 25-year-old grabbed his 13th goal of the season in the Reds’ 4-1 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

However, despite the victory over the Hammers, they are still 15 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City but could overrun Manchester United who occupy the second spot with just two points above them, which the forward is upbeat they can achieve.

"Second is one of our targets," Mane said after West Ham win.

“Honestly, Manchester City are too far ahead and it will be difficult to catch them but it is still possible to be second and we are going to do our best to get it.

“I just try to work harder and harder every day to improve and get better and better.

On the win over West Ham, the Senegal attacker said: "I think the whole team played well. We didn’t score in the beginning but we tried to keep working as a team and then we scored four goals. I think we deserved to win against West Ham.

"We have worked hard in training on beating teams who stay deep."

Jurgen Klopp’s men cruised past Porto in the first leg round of 16 of the Champions League and the former Southampton player is looking forward to seeing the Anfield giants win their remaining games of the season.

"We will also do our best in the Champions League. Why can’t we win all the remaining games?”

Mane will be looking to continue the fine form in front of goal when Liverpool take on Newcastle United on March 3.