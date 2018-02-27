Wikki Tourists 1-1 Katsina United

NPFL Matchday 10 Reviews: Kano Pillars lead Nigeria topflight log

The Giant Elephants have lost their 100 percent winning home record after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Chanji Boys on Sunday. Shammah Tanze scored for the home team at the Zaria Road Stadium, Jos in the 24th minute and when they thought they had nicked the maximum points, Martins Ursule struck for the visitors in the 87th minute and all entreaties to get the winning goal were unfruitful.

Bala Nikyu's side slumped to 13th spot with 13 points from 10 matches while Katsina United are seventh in the league table with 14 points from 10 games.

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Nasarawa United

The Anambra Warriors returned to winning ways at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi on Sunday after a hard-earned 1-0 home win over the Solid Miners. Seka Pascal scored the all-important goal in the 55th minute to the delight of the home fans.

The victory took Ladan Bosso men to 11th spot with 13 points from 10 matches but another negative result for Kabiru Dogo led side meant they must fight the battle of their lives to steer out clear of the relegation zone. They are presently 17th in the league table with 10 points from 10 games. They are still searching for their first win in the last three games.



Kwara United 0-1 Rivers United

The Harmony Warriors have lost their second home game of the season after they allowed the Pride of Rivers to net a stoppage-time winner at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin on Sunday.

The John Obuh men were expected to consolidate on their away draw against Nasarawa United recorded last week but they could not penetrate through the defensively minded Rivers United who depended on occasional counterattacks.

Stanley Eguma's side found a way to get the lone goal they worked for throughout the game when Osita Chikere capitalized on the defensive gaffe of their hosts to net the crucial goal in the stoppage time of the match.

Kwara United are now 19th in the league table from nine matches with 10 points while Rivers United moved to fourth with 16 points from 10 games. It was their first away win in three seasons.

Niger Tornadoes 2-0 Abia Warriors

The Ikon Allah Boys returned to their fortress-the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna in style after they pinned the Warriors 2-0 on Sunday.

It was their first home game before their real home fans in over two seasons and Ibrahim Babawo and Bolaji Adeyemo’s strikes in the 73rd and 80th minutes ensured a glorious return.

Tornadoes, smarting from the sack of their coach, Erasmus Onuh got the authorization of the League Management Company to use their home ground for their next four games and they marked their comeback with the much-needed win.

The Ikon Allah Boys under interim coach Hamza Abara moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season as they are now 14th in the league table with 12 points from 10 games while Abia Warriors dropped to 15th with 11 points from 10 matches.



Yobe Desert Stars 2-0 El Kanemi Warriors

The Damaturu side made light work of the Borno Army on Sunday despite only having two days to prepare for the home tie played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano as their last-ditch attempt to convince the League Management Company to enable them use the suspended August 27 Stadium was rebuffed.

Mohammed Babaganaru's side nailed their neighbours 2-0 through the goals of Ali Aliyu and Chidiebere Ajoku in the 19th and 21st minutes to record their fifth win of the campaign in only their maiden season in the topflight. But, it has been the start of the season to forget for the Imama Amapakabo led Borno Army.