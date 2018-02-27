Posta Rangers forward ruled out for two more weeks

Posta Rangers forward, Dennis Mukaisi is expected to sit out for two more weeks with an injury.

The former Tusker striker is nursing a toe injury that may see him miss the next two rounds of Kenyan Premier League matches according to Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo.

Mukaisi's absence is a blow to Omollo whose striking department has been firing hot and cold, having managed only two goals in the last three games.

“We are having some problems up front. We have a solid defence and midfield, but our striking force is a bit wanting because we are missing the likes of Mukaisi on injuries,” Omollo told Goal.

“We are expecting him to come back in two weeks.”

Rangers received a boost with the return to action of Captain Jockins Atudo who has shaken off injury setback.

Atudo sat on the bench in Chemelil Sugar victory, but the skipper is expected to walk back to the starting squad in the next game against Sofapaka in Narok.

Posta Rangers picked their maiden win of the season following a 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar last Saturday.