We must do ourselves a favour by winning our remaining games, says Sundowns' Denis Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango admits that their recent form is slightly worrying as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race reaches its business end.

Masandawana most recently played out to a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United only days after they were held by Free State Stars in midweek, as the gap between the Brazilians and closest rivals Orlando Pirates narrowed down to just four points.

Now with just eight games remaining in the season, many are still questioning whether or not Sundowns will be able to hold onto their advantage. But the Sundowns No.1 who put on an impressive performance denying Sundowns on a number of occasions remains optimistic that while their current form is worrying, they are still picking up points.

"It's worrying, but at the same time a point is better than nothing because, to be honest, they [SuperSport] could have won it since we scored late,” Onyango told The Sowetan in the aftermath of the Tshwane Derby.

"We could also have lost the previous game as well, so for us we will soldier on until the last game of the season,” he added.

Sundowns next take on AmaZulu in Durban on Friday night, a side who earlier in the season, left Tshwane with all three points intact. Onyango though, is adamant that Sundowns need to start winning their remaining games.

“We must do ourselves a favour by winning games," he expressed.

Meanwhile Onyango, who has locked out opposition attackers on nine occasions this season, again put on an impressive showing in the Tshwane Derby where he most notably denied Clayton Daniels with a super-stop at the death.

"Well, I had to keep the team in the game because that was a crucial time,” he said.

“So it could have been very difficult to come back if we conceded in the dying minutes. I had to try to keep the team in the game and try to force a win. These are the things that motivate me every day and for me, it's not about winning the individual awards. I want the league first," he revealed.

"I haven't got a man-of-the- match award this year, but I keep going. I also have some stiff competition with Razak [Brimah] and Kennedy [Mweene], so I have to keep fighting and keeping my position," he concluded.