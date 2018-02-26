'I've proved myself!' - Man Utd striker Lukaku expects more respect for scoring exploits

Romelu Lukaku feels he has proved his ability as a striker and believes he deserves greater respect for his goalscoring exploits.

'I've proved myself!' - Man Utd striker Lukaku demands more respect

The striker has netted 22 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United following his £75 million move from Everton in the close season.

Lukaku, 24, is two goals short of a century in the Premier League in his career, having also excelled for Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion before a spell at the Toffees.

The Belgium international played a key role in United's 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, equalising soon after Willian's opener for Chelsea.

That strike was his first against a top-eight side in the league this season, and although he insisted recent criticism had no effect on him, Lukaku expects more admiration.

“I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I’ve been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I’ve proved myself," he told reporters.

"You expect a bit more respect but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch.

"As long as I win and lead my team to winning that’s when I will be really satisfied. As a football player, I don’t play for the individual. A lot of big players that we recognise today in the game are players who have won something and I want to be [the same]. The road is still far ahead but I’m ambitious and I’ll work every day for my team to win – I’m not thinking about myself.

“I can still improve everything about my game. I’m 24 and I think I have a lot of years ahead of me before my prime so I’m never satisfied. I always want to improve and get better and it’s a nice challenge.

“I think I have got a nice record. I’ve scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going. I know that I can improve and I want to improve and really work hard. I want to win trophies. We are still in the fight in two competitions. It’s not going to be easy but it’s a nice challenge.”

Ex-Anderlecht star Lukaku had the chance to return to Chelsea in the summer instead of heading to Old Trafford, but he is happy and believes he made the right call.

"When I make a choice it’s with my head and my heart," he added.

"I made the right choice for me. As you can see, I’m in a good situation. I’m with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win and it’s something that I wanted."