Division amongst top officials could scatter Sofapaka’s season, Goal can reveal.

Trouble brewing at former KPL champions Sofapaka

A source within Batoto ba Mungu has confirmed to Goal that Coach Sam Ssimbwa is not happy with some of the players’ who were ‘forcefully’ signed by club president, Elly Kalekwa during the January transfer window.

“Coach is not keen to use players who were signed by the club without his consent. They are about three players and the president of the club wants both used in a match.

“Ssimbwa is not happy because the players were signed behind his back. He was never consulted but was told that the players have been signed. It is a very tricky situation that might bring the team down to its knees if not handled quickly.”

The players in question include Kepha Aswani signed from Nakumatt and Stephen Waruru from Ulinzi Stars.

Batoto ba Mungu started the season on a low note losing to Bandari at Narok Stadium.

Waruru has been used sparingly in the last three games and had to be pulled out in Mathare United lose while Aswani made his debut in the 3-1 lose after coming on in the second half.

Sofapaka are currently 15th on the log with three points having picked only one win from three matches.