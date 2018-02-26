Week 22 of the National First Division produced surprising results which featured Real Kings' loss to Royal Eagles, and University of Pretoria being beaten by Ubuntu Cape Town, and Black Leopards dropping points.

NFD Week 22 Review: Highlands extend lead to 11 points, Ubuntu jump out of relegation zone

On the other hand, Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC and Witbank Spurs earned 2-1 wins over Mbombela United and Richards Bay respectively.

Adding to this, table toppers, Highlands Park scored a late winner against Uthongathi FC at Makhulong Stadium. Peter Shalulile netted for the Lions of the North which sees them extend their lead at the top to 11 points. Jomo Cosmos returned to winning ways after they defeated Stellenbosch FC 2-1.

Ezenkosi move to fourth place after this victory. Tinashe Makanda put Steve Barker’s side in the lead, but Cosmos roared back in the second half with goals from Alan Mabula and Mpho Rasilingwane.

In a heated KZN derby, Roger Sikhakhane’s Royal Eagles shocked Real Kings after they earned a key 1-0 win. The winner came via former Mamelodi Sundowns striker, Mame Niang who headed home to secure Eagles winner. The win saw Royal Eagles gaining a boost in their bid to survive relegation.

Black Leopards were held by relegation threatened Mthatha Bucks at Mthatha Stadium, the draw dented their prospects of strengthening their promotion play-off chances.

Ubuntu Cape Town rattled University of Pretoria after they beat AmaTuks 3-0. A first-half brace from Ranga Chivaviro and a strike from Kamohelo Mahlatsi in a space of six minutes. The victory sees Ubuntu moving out of the relegation zone for the first time since mid-September.

Sello Chokoe’s TTM FC put their promotion play-off hopes back on track when they won 2-1 against an inconsistent Mbombela United. The winning goals came from Carlington Nyadombo and Themba Ndlovu. The win sees Tshakuma move into second spot.

On the other hand, Witbank Spurs earned another important win when they beat Richards Bay 2-1. Thabo Makhele and Cleopas Dube’s goals secured Witbank’s victory. Siyavutha’s victory sees them move within three points of the play-offs spot.

The loss for Richards Bay sees them being in the mix for a tough relegation fight. Cape Town All Stars let a good chance of boosting their promotion play-off targets after they played to a goalless draw against Super Eagles.









