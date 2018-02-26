Shanghai SIPG's Oscar has been chosen as last week's Fans' Asian Player of the Week, following his impressive performance in his team's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in an AFC Champions League matchday two fixture.

Fans' Asian Player of the Week: Shanghai SIPG's Oscar

Oscar was in his element, scoring a brace and putting in a creative shift, as the Chinese side put in an impressive performance, sending a warning out to the rest of the teams. He was also named the Toyota Player of the Week.

Oscar netted a pair of spectacular strikes, one of which was a spectacular curled effort. He also created an impressive six chances for his teammates, won four duels and tallied a passing accuracy of 82 per cent.

Also in the fray for the honour were Shanghai Shenhua's Fredy Guarin and Kashima Antlers' Mu Kanazaki - both of whom were impressive in the games this past week.

But the fans made their voice count as Oscar received 68 per cent of the votes while Kanazaki and Guarin received 16 per cent votes each.

Congrats Oscar!