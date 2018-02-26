Posta Rangers coach demands more from strikers

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has challenged his players to work a little harder after the mailmen picked their first win of the season.

Posta Rangers Coach demands more from his strikers ahead of Sofapaka duel

Having played out to three consecutive draws, Omollo finally pocketed his maximum points with a 1-0 victory over Chemelil Sugar at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Omollo is salivating for more of such a result and the former Kenyan international defender challenged his charges to keep the momentum as they prepare to face Sofapaka.

“As much as we had not picked our first win, as a coach, I wasn’t worried because I knew it will come. We just need to keep the momentum,” Omollo told Goal.

Though Omollo has one of the meanest defense that has only conceded one goal this season - a 1-1 draw with AFC Leopards; the tactician, however, is concerned by his striking department that has only scored two goals in four games.

“The team is much better this season because we recruited some good players, but we need to work more especially in the striking department. We have a solid defense and midfield but much is needed in the attack.”

Posta Rangers also received a boost with the return to action of captain Jockins Atudo from injury, though Dennis Mukaisi may sit out a little longer.

Atudo sat on the bench in Chemelil Sugar victory, but the skipper is expected to walk back to the starting squad in the next game in Narok.