UEFA president vows to restore balance

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he wants to restore competitive balance to European club soccer.

He said, however, that he could not promise a return to the days when teams from Eastern Europe could dream of winning the European Champions League competition.

European club football has become increasingly dominated by a handful of elite clubs and the Champions League has included some embarrassingly one-sided matches this season.

"We must dare to rethink our models, in particular to establish greater competitive balance, one of the greatest challenges facing the future and present of football," Ceferin told UEFA's annual Congress

"The club game still requires our serious attention ... I will fight tooth and nail to introduce measures which restore some balance.

"But I cannot claim that this will result in a club such as Steaua Bucharest or Red Star Belgrade being next to have their name engraved on (the) Champions League trophy."

He also warned of competition from esports.

"We face competition from other sports and other activities that capture the imagination of the next generation," he said.

"Esports and video games are all our competitors, the world our youngsters inhabit is as virtual as it is global. We would be naive not to notice that."