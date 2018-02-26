Zambian star Ronald 'Sate Sate' Kampamba suggests he is not surprised by the rise and rise of Harambee Stars forward Ayub Timbe Masika's football career.

Zambian star not surprised by Ayub Timbe’s emergence

Twenty three year-old Kampamba, who is part of the Nkana FC squad touring Nairobi for a pre-season camp ahead of the Zambian league season that begins in March, met Timbe in Belgium, where both players turned out for second tier side Lierse during the 2015/2016 league season.

Since, Kampamba, who featured for the 12-time Zambian champions during a 1-1 against a second string Gor Mahia on Saturday, has rejoined Nkana on loan, whilst Timbe, 25 headed to China and signed for Beijing Renhe, a club that has since been promoted to the top flight.

“We used to play in the same attack, on different flanks,” Kampamba exclusively told Goal.

“He was very fast player and he sees things very differently. We are also very good friends even though we have lost touch. I am not surprised that he is now playing for a big team and I'm hoping to talk to him soon.”

Besides, Kapammba, who has also enjoyed a brief stint in Egypt, is impressed by the 'quality' of Kenyan players in the Zambian league.

Zesco United trio Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu and David Odhiambo, plus Clifton Miheso and John Mark Makwatta at Buildcon are among the Kenyan contingent competing in the Zambian league.

“Kenyans have quality players, and they know how to compete. That is why we are here to test ourselves against them.”

Nkana will also be competing in the Caf Confederation Cup this year.