Marcote points to Langkawi trip as confidence booster

In the last action of match day 4 of the 2018 Super League, Kedah emerged victorious in a topsy-turvy match against PKNS FC. The 4-3 win takes the Red Eagles into the top half of the table for the first time this season.

Inflicting PKNS' first defeat of the season, Kedah had Liridon Krasniqi to thank, the Kosovan scored a brace of goals, one in each half. Krasniqi looked to be back to his best form, dictating play from midfield and with him firing on all cylinders, Kedah looked a dangerous side once again.

The win was great news for Ramon Marcote, who put the improved performance from the team down to the team-building session that the team went through at Langkawi prior to the resumption of the league.

"Of course when you win two games, there's more confidence. It is also easier to talk, to discuss, easy to train and easy everything because the environment become better. When you lose, the pressure is in you. That's why these all 14 days, one of my targets was for the players to be calm."

"That's why we enjoy Langkawi, did funny trainings, all of that for them to be calm and enjoy how you play. Because this team when they feel calm, the combination play is good and the team feel well," said Marcote in the post-match press conference.

The match which saw Alvaro Silva putting on the Kedah jersey for the first time this season, the Filipino endured a testing time as his side conceded three goals. However, the performance of Akhyar Rashid in the first half in particular would have pleased Marcote, who seemed to trust the young winger more and more.

Marcote was also unhappy at the award of the penalty against Silva when he adjudged to have fould Rafael Ramazotti. Thankfully for his team, Ifwat Akmal step up to produce a good stop to deny Ramazotti from the ensuing spot kick.

"We got total control in this game which allowed us to create chances to score. But still there are things to improve, one mistake one goal in the first half. The penalty is not a penalty. I have to watch it again but now I don't think it is one," added Marcote.

Kedah will next host Negeri Sembilan as all Super League sides begin their FA Cup campaign in the second round of the competition.