Gor Mahia coach defends keeper despite howler

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has defended keeper Boniface Oluoch after his blunder almost cost the team points on Sunday.

Oluoch was beaten to the easiest of the balls as Kariobangi Sharks leveled scores against the Kenyan champions and it was Ivorian striker Ephraim Guikan, who saved the keeper, blushes with a late goal in a 2-1 victory.

However, coach Kerr has defended the keeper, who came under heavy criticism from the fans for conceding the goal that almost turned the game in favour of Sharks.

“The bounce of the ball cost us a goal but his amazing save when we leading 2-1 was magnificent. I have three fantastic goalkeepers.”

The win enabled Gor Mahia to move second on the 18-team league table, one point adrift of leaders Mathare United.