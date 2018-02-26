Player Ratings: PKNP 2 Kuala Lumpur 1

PKNP FC and Kuala Lumpur (KL) lumbered under the hot blazing Pulau Pinang sun on Sunday, but it was the hosts who capitalised on their chances in their round four Malaysia Super League match. Find out who starred in PKNP's 2-1 win.

PKNP

Bryan See - 7

Making his second Super League appearance, Bryan seemed nervous early in the game but nevertheless managed to keep the ball out of his goal. Conceded one goal near the end of the match, but the brunt of the blame is his teammate Ganiesh Gunasegaran's, who poked the ball into his own goal.

Ganiesh Gunasegaran - 6

The left wingback was actively involved throughout the match including the attack, but could not contribute more effectively to his team. Had a good chance to score with a curling shot in the 62nd minute, but his shot went wide. He was forced into conceding the late own goal.

Lyuben Nikolov - 7

Did well to stop Júnior Aparecido and Guilherme de Paula from getting into the final third.

Ezanie Mat Salleh - 8

The left back did well to stop Júnior Aparecido and Guilherme de Paula from getting into the final third. It was his corner kick that was headed in for the hosts' first goal.

Ridzuan Azly - 6

Provided ample support on the left wing, but his overall contribution was minimal.

Fadhil Idris - 7

Shored up the midfield well, helping the hosts dominate the middle of the park.

Ritus Krjauklis - 8 (Man of the Match)

Shored up the midfield well, helping the hosts dominate the middle of the park. Took his chance well to head in the first goal of the match, thanks to a perfectly-executed set piece.

Franklin Clovis Anzité - 7

Shored up the midfield well, helping the hosts dominate the middle of the park.

Shahrel Fikri Fauzi - 7

Playing for the first time this season following a long injury, the winger showed sparks in the match. Was unlucky to not have scored from his 41st minute header, which was blocked by the opponents' goalkeeper.

Shahrel Fikri. Photo from FMLLP

Yeon Gi-sung - 7

The South Korean forward did what was required of him in terms of harrassing the KL defence and putting pressure on them, but was not able to find the back of the net.

Norhakim Isa - 6

Playing slightly behind Gi-sung, Norhakim was not able to exert as much influence over the game as much as the Korean did. Was taken off early in the second half.

Substitutions:

Alif Safwan - 6

The forward was brought early in the second half but failed to contribute much.

Irwan Syazmin Wahab - 7

The midfielder was brought on with 15 minutes remaining on the clock, and made instant impact with his goal just four minutes later.

Raffi Nagoorgani - NA

Late substitution.

KUALA LUMPUR

Kamarul Effandi Abdul Rahim - 4

Many would have been forgiven for thinking that the blunder-prone custodian are an improved man, following his heroics in their shock 1-0 win over defending champions JDT. But against PKNP, he returned to his old ways; conceding one soft goal and yet another blunder. He let Krjauklis' header pass between him and the near post, while allowing Irwan's gamble of a shot slip underneath his right leg. Surely head coach Fabio Magrao is now out of patience with the 30-year old.

Azmeer Yusof - 5

The defender allowed Krjauklis to get away from his marking before heading in the opening goal of the match. Gave too much space to the opposing attackers.

Hisyamudin Sha'ari - 5

Gave too much space to the opposing attackers.

Bobur Akbarov - 5

Gave too much space to the opposing attackers.

Firdaus Faudzi - 5

Gave too much space to the opposing attackers.

Paulo Josué - 6

One of the best performers for the visitors in the match with his runs down the left. Was unlucky to hit the crossbar with his first half freekick.

Indra Putra Mahayuddin - 5

The veteran again went quiet for most of the match, unable to match the performance of the PKNP's midfielders.

Achmad Jufriyanto Tohir - 5

The Indonesian too failed to stop the hosts' midfielders from bossing the middle of the park, and his forwards had to drop deep in order to connect better with the midfield.

Zhafri Yahya - 5

Made minimal contributions to his team in the match.

Júnior Aparecido - 5

The Brazilian was not as lively as he had been in the previous matches, and could not overcome the close defending of PKNP defenders.

Guilherme de Paula - 6

Still without a goal this season, but the Brazilian striker contributed to Kuala Lumpur with his movements and passes. He was involved in the own goal that was KL's only goal of the match.

Substitutions:

Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak - 5

Came on for the final 20 minutes, did not contribute much.

Ashri Chuchu - 6

Came on alongside Zaquan in a double substitution, but did much better than the former Malaysia international and introduced more pace into KL's game. It was his low cross that forced the own goal by Ganiesh.

Hafiz Johar - NA

Late change.