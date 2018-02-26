Muhoroni Youth are facing the axe from National Super League after they skipped their third match in a row on Sunday.

Muhoroni Youth facing relegation from lower league

Nairobi City Stars were handed all three points and a two-goal cushion after their would-be opponents Muhoroni Youth failed to show up at Camp Toyoyo.

Muhoroni, who were relegated from the Kenyan Premier League last season, have now skipped their first three matches of the season and face relegation to the third tier Division One League.

Meanwhile, Kibera Black Stars, for the second time this season, walked home with all three points, this time at the expense of struggling Nakuru All-Stars, in a match played on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at the Hope Center.

Black Stars consequently rises to third on the log with seven points from three matches and only beaten to top spot via goal difference.

Kangemi All-Stars cruised past Administration Police on a 2-0 score line. The win was the second in a row after a similar 2-0 win over Nakuru All-Stars in their last match played at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

At Camp Toyoyo, KCB narrowly edged past Ushuru 1-0, in the first match of a double header that had been scheduled for Sunday. Simon Abuko picked up from where he left last season, netting the lone goal in the 81st minute.