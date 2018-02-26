There's a specific square inch on one of Allianz Stadium's crossbars that will long bear the indentation of Adrian Mierzejewski's Sydney derby dead-ball sorcery.

Mierzejewski flexes Johnny Warren muscles

There's also a spot on the pitch fast becoming the location of some serious muscle-flexing every time the 41-time Polish international scores from a free kick.

Sunday's effort was sublime, diverting in off the underside of the bar to equalise in Sydney FC's 3-1 win.

Western Sydney goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic was no chance, as much a victim as Melbourne City's gloveman Dean Bouzanis was when Mierzejewski left him stunned from the same spot last December.

"It was the same spot against Melbourne City - I think it's my point there," Mierzejewski said.

"I always ask our strikers to make some more free kicks, more chance to score."

So confident was Mierzejewski he was on track for another signature bicep-curling goal celebration, that when Brandon O'Neill approached he sent the midfielder away.

"I know he scored last season against the Wanderers but I was feeling that it's my place," he said.

"I ask him to go to the wall to make it bigger and more difficult for the goalkeeper - and it worked."

That was Mierzejewski's first goal of the game.

His second - a purposeful strike to pull Sydney ahead - set a new benchmark as the Sydney derby's record goal-scorer.

The club's cult hero now has four from his 180 minutes played against the Wanderers, eclipsing teammates Alex Brosque and Bobo.

His season tally now stands at 12 goals and seven assists from 18 appearances, to sit third in the league on both counts.

Yet despite Mierzejewski's ever-strengthening Johnny Warren Medal credentials, his focus remains on the team as a collective.

With the defending champions' quest for back-to-back Premiers' Plates near complete, the 31-year-old wants to keep focus on the Asian Champions League, in which the Sky Blues sit last in their group with one point.

His belief Sydney can still progress to the round of 16 echoed his view the club, now 11 points clear at the summit, can come from behind to win any match.

"The derby is not the first time we are losing in this season," he said.

"We have trust, this belief that we can score every minute.

"We are losing in Shanghai. We are losing here as well against Wanderers, against Newcastle.

"So we are strong and we know we can change results every second."