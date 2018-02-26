A distraught young Arsenal fan has unwittingly become the pin-up boy for disgruntled Gunners fans all over the internet.

Teary supporter sums up feelings of Arsenal fans everywhere

Heartbreaking vision emerged of the shattered young man bawling his eyes out after his beloved Arsenal had gone down 3-0 against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

The youngster's father can be seen trying to console his son but the pain of watching the Gunners cop a hiding was clearly too much to take.

Of course, this kind of grief is nothing new for many supporters of Arsene Wenger's side - a fact not lost on social media users.

When people ask me what it’s like to be an Arsenal fan... pic.twitter.com/YmZRrxKTVw — Arsenal News (@__arsenalnews_) February 25, 2018

Ah the poor little fella, I feel for him — Claire Doody (@HoJu_arsenal) February 25, 2018

He’s got a long miserable life as a arsenal fan 😭😰💔 — Stephen (@Stevie_Tott) February 25, 2018

Get used to it lad. Wenger's talking about staying on past this contract. — Chris Morgan (@Pig_in_a_bag2) February 25, 2018

Former Manchester United defender-turned TV pundit, Gary Neville, blasted Arsenal for their "spineless" performance in the 3-0 defeat.

Pep Guardiola's men were convincing victors at Wembley and rarely looked like being stopped from claiming their first piece of silverware under the Catalan coach.

Sergio Aguero gave City an 18th-minute lead after shrugging off a limp challenge from Arsenal centre-half Shkodran Mustafi and, although City struggled to hit top form in the first half, they ultimately cruised after the break.

Captain Vincent Kompany doubled their lead in the 58th minute, before David Silva wrapped things up with a fine finish soon after.

Neville didn't hold back his criticism of the Gunners' display - branding some Arsenal players "a disgrace".

"Mustafi has to be stronger than that," Neville said on Sky Sports referring to Aguero's goal. "That is pathetic defending.

"[Aaron] Ramsey, [Granit] Xhaka, [Mesut] Ozil - you're walking on a football pitch at Wembley. Why are you walking? You're a disgrace. An absolute disgrace.

"I don't even want to talk about them because they've been an absolute disgrace. Ramsey and Xhaka walking on a football pitch. Absolutely spineless."

The performance is likely to put more pressure on under-fire manager Wenger, whose side look well out of the race for a top four finish - 10 points behind fierce rivals Spurs, who currently occupy fourth.

With agencies