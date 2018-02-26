News

ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos v Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Reigning champions ATK face Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi on Saturday evening.


Game Delhi Dynamos v Mumbai City
Date Tuesday, February 27
Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

 


TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM





The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.





India (English) TV channelOnline streams
Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.






Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel
Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

 





Malayalam TV channelKannada TV channel
Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

 


TEAM NEWS





Delhi Dynamos: 

DELMUM possible XI

Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Key Players: Kalu Uche, Manuel Arana

Mumbai City: 

DELMUM possible XI

Injured: Thiago Santos

Doubtful: 

Suspended:  None  

Key Players: Lucian Goian, Everton Santos.


GAME PREVIEW





After an incredible comeback win against defending champions ATK, the Dynamos camp will be high in spirit when Mumbai City visit on Tuesday. Kalu Uche continued his incredible form by notching a brace to help his side win 4-3 against Ashley Westwood's team. The Nigerian striker now has 10 goals from 13 games for Delhi this season and Lucian Goian and his partners in Mumbai's backline have a big task at hand to stop this late Dynamos rollercoaster ride. 

Kalu Uche Delhi Dynamos FC Chennaiyin FC ISL 4 2017/2018

Manuel Arana's switch from FC Goa has infused Miguel Portugal's team with more creativity and intelligence in the attacking third. Lallianzuala Chhangte's pacy runs in behind the defence need Arana's well-timed through balls and when good finishing is added to that mix, Delhi Dynamos form a deadly attack. But Portugal might be concerned about fatigue and could be tempted to rest a few of his first choice players. 

Kalu Uche has scored in six successive games and Portugal might possibly rest him against Mumbai City, given that this is the third of their four-match spell scheduled in 10 days. 

Alexandre Guimaraes will be desperate for his side to attain clean sheet and the last time they stopped an opponent from scoring a goal was eight matches ago, on December 29 against Delhi Dynamos!

Mumbai City thrashed Delhi Dynamos 4-0 the last time these two sides met in the league but since then, Delhi have dropped out of the race for the playoffs and Mumbai are clinging on.

After defeats against playoff competitors Jamshedpur and Pune City, Mumbai recorded wins against bottom strugglers NorthEast United and ATK in their last two games. Balwant Singh's drop in form has allowed Rafa Jorda to ease into Guimaraes' starting lineup. Everton Santos and Achille Emana remain the Islanders' trusted attacking outlets.

Alexandre Guimaraes is likely to continue with three defenders at the back and Portugal will more or less stick to the tried and tested strategy that has been reaping him the rewards in the last few games. Nothing less than a win will do for Mumbai City since they are sixth on the table with 23 points. Can they clinch a playoff spot?

