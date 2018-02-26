Simba to use Federation Cup break to prepare for Al Masry

Simba Head Coach Pierre Lechantre plans to wisely use the free time his team will have after their Mainland Premier League clash against Mbao at the National Stadium on Monday to prepare his team for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup tie against Al Masry slated for March 9th this year.

Speaking to Goal the Frenchman said Simba will now be having training sessions twice a day as a move to improve stamina of the players prior to the game.

“It was not good for us to be eliminated early in ASFC competition but we want to seize this opportunity to prepare well for the approaching decisive match against Al Masry and possibly cruise into the second round,” Lechantre said.

Simba is not competing in the ongoing Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) games as such the team’s head coach believes that he will give the team ample time to boost the squad ahead of the crucial encounter.