Klopp tells in-form Liverpool to 'stay angry'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his team to "stay angry" to maintain their fine form and push for a top-four finish.

A 4-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday saw Klopp's side stretch their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

With his team in third and four points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, Klopp urged Liverpool to maintain their aggression.

"Now we need to stay angry with the rest of the world. We need to stay aggressive," the German said.

"You lose a little bit if you win all the time. We didn't win all the time but two, three or four weeks in a row. Then it is hard to win the fifth one as well, to stay on track and do it.

"We all know if we lose to Newcastle [Liverpool's next game on Saturday], we stand here and talk and it is different. We have to keep going."

Liverpool have been dominant in their recent run, which has included away wins at Porto, Southampton and Huddersfield Town.

But Klopp warned his team not to lose their edge, with a trip to Manchester United on March 10 among their upcoming fixtures.

"You have a good moment, you have to keep it going – that's the most difficult thing to do," Klopp said.

"When the sun is shining, you're having a good run and you have all this press work to do, LFC TV and stuff like that.

"They are all so positive then we start doing the funny things and all that stuff so you get completely soft."