Neymar injury blow in big PSG Ligue 1 win

Neymar was taken from the field on a stretcher after twisting his right ankle late in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 French Ligue 1 home defeat of Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was injured in their big league win over Marseille.

The Brazil striker was taken off with 10 minutes remaining, after going in for a challenge on Marseille defender Bouna Sarr near the halfway line.

The match between the traditional rivals became increasingly heated, in particular in the second half, with cheap challenges from both teams and 11 yellow cards - six of them for PSG.

Neymar had his head in his hands and appeared tearful as he was taken off.

His standing leg jarred as he lost balance and the weight of his body went onto his ankle, which briefly buckled under him.

The win moved PSG 14 points clear of second-place Monaco, with only 11 games left, but thoughts were with Neymar.

"We were solid and we tried to control the game," PSG captain Thiago Silva said.

"It's a shame that we lost an important player at the end."

Asked if he thinks Neymar's injury is serious, Silva speculated that it was.

"Yes, because it was swollen straight away. I'm not a doctor but I don't think he'll be ready for Wednesday (in the French Cup against Marseille)," he said.

PSG took the lead on 10 minutes when Kylian Mbappe took advantage of some slack defending by Jordan Amavi to skip past another defender and drill a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Marseille's centre back Jorge Rolando gifted PSG an own goal on 28 minutes when he directed a Neymar cross past his own keeper.

Edinson Cavani scored the sealer on 56 minutes for his league-leading 24th goal of the season.

Lyon's poor defending cost them again as defender Mathieu Debuchy scored a last-minute equaliser for local rivals Saint-Etienne in a 1-1 draw.

Debuchy was left unmarked inside the penalty area to steer in a shot off the post from Remy Cabella's left-wing cross.

A brilliantly executed goal from striker Mariano Diaz, his 15th of the season, gave Lyon a 19th-minute lead.

Fourth-placed Lyon are five points behind third-place Marseille.

Ninth-placed Nice were reprieved by the woodwork four times in a 0-0 draw at eight-placed Bordeaux.