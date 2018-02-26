Hat-trick hero Antoine Griezmann said Atletico Madrid are daring to dream of winning all their remaining games in a bid to reel in LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Hat-trick hero Griezmann dreaming big in Atleti's title bid

Griezmann inspired Atleti to a 5-2 battering of Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, netting a treble and setting up Koke for another after Diego Costa had capitalised on an Ever Banega error to open the scoring.

Late goals from Pablo Sarabia and Nolito were the only sour note on an otherwise superb Atleti showing, and France forward Griezmann hailed the collective efforts of the team as Diego Simeone's men remained seven points adrift of Barca following the latest round of matches.

"I'm very happy with the work the team has done despite the two goals we conceded," he told beIN SPORTS.

"But Sevilla went on the attack with a lot of players. I'm happy with the goals, but most important is the three points.

"We're trying to win all the games we have remaining, we know the work we're doing is good, I hope we can continue like this.

"We dream of winning every game and see where that leaves us. We're a group, everyone, the team, the trainers, the physios are all together."