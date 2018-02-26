Rogic nearing his best before Roos games

Tom Rogic's return to fitness before Australia's friendlies next month continued with a 72-minute performance in Celtic's Scottish Premiership win at Aberdeen.

Celtic's Tom Rogic made his 10th Scottish Premiership start for Celtic this season against Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old sat out two months of the season with a knee injury before returning in last week's league draw with St Johnstone.

Rogic then played in the midweek Europa League defeat at Zenit St Petersburg.

With Bert van Marwijk soon to name his first squad as Socceroos coach for the March matches against Norway and Colombia, Rogic will be keen to prove his fitness and quality.

A recent report claimed the attacking midfielder rejected a new contract offer from Celtic but club boss Brendan Rodgers said they are intent on keeping him at Parkhead.

"It was the first I heard of it," Rodgers said about the claim in the Australian press.

"It will always be between the club and the players' representatives but he's got a year and a half left here.

"He's been brilliant in my time here and we want to keep him. It will be ongoing with him and his representatives."

Rogic started for the Hoops at Pittodrie and played a role in striker Moussa Dembele putting the visitors ahead with a header in the 37th minute.

Winger James Forrest took a pass from Rogic, before sending in a cross for Dembele to head, for his 10th goal of the season.

Celtic right-back Mikael Lustig was sent off for a second booking in the 76th minute but the champions sealed their 10th straight-win over the Dons when left-back Kieran Tierney struck in the 83rd minute.

A minute later Dons substitute Sam Cosgrove was shown a straight red card for a foul on Celtic skipper Scott Brown.