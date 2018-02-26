Dembele stars as Celtic defeat Aberdeen

Moussa Dembele scored and assisted a goal apiece as Celtic secured a 2-0 away victory at Aberdeen in Sunday’s Scottish Premier League tie.

Coming from a disappointing midweek where they crumbled against Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia to crash out of the Uefa Europa League, the former Fulham striker eased their pains after benefitting from a James Forrest assist to put the Bhoys in driving seat before the halftime break.

In the 83rd minute, shortly after Brendan Rodgers’ side were reduced to 10 men, Dembele turned provided for left back, Kieran Tierney to seal the maximum points for the visitors.

Aberdeen also had to finish the tie a man less after Sam Cosgrove was shown a straight red card.

Dembele has now scored six times in 18 top-flight games this season for his table-topping side who face Dundee at Celtic Park on Wednesday.