Atletico keep Barcelona in La Liga sight

Atletico Madrid made it clear they won't let up in pursuit of Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona with a resounding 5-2 win at Sevilla.

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann scored three goals at Sevilla to take his league season tally to 11.

Antoine Griezmann scored his first hat-trick of the season as Atleti took advantage of a disastrous defensive performance by Sevilla.

The win trimmed Barca's advantage to seven points, before their Nou Camp clash on Sunday - after a mid-week round of games.

Fourth-placed Valencia beat Real Sociedad 2-1 to be two points behind third-placed Real Madrid.

Diego Costa gave Atletico the lead against the run of play in the 29th minute, chasing down Ever Banega just outside the area and easily beating goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Griezmann scored a magnificent solo goal in the 42nd, waltzing past two players outside the area to drift into the middle before whipping the ball into the far corner.

The France forward scored Atleti's third with a penalty in the 51st after Costa was fouled in the box.

Sevilla were careless again when Gabriel Mercado's pass to Rico was intercepted by Griezmann, who backheeled for Koke to tap home in the 65th.

Griezmann completed his hat-trick in the 81st.

Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia scored late on to snap Atletico's run of four cleen sheets and Nolito struck another consolation goal for the hosts in the 89th.

"The team were very convincing, we knew what we had to do on the pitch and we did it very well," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

"The second half was our best display of the season."

Valencia withstood a late wave of Real Sociedad pressure to maintain their push for Champions League qualification.

Santi Mina headed Valencia in front after 34 minutes and the striker restored their advantage from close range in the 68th.

Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal had levelled earlier in the second half.

Valencia goalkeeper Neto made a jaw-dropping save with 10 minutes left from Sergio Canales, stopping a shot with his elbow as it was about to cross the goal-line.

"We played a good first half and a poor second half and we got a victory which is very important but which we perhaps didn't deserve," Valencia coach Marcelino said.

Fifth-placed Villarreal beat visiting Getafe 1-0 thanks to a goal after three minutes by Enes Unal and two penalty saves from goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo, from Jorge Molina and Angel Rodriguez either side of halftime.

Athletic Bilbao's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also saved a penalty, denying Malaga forward Youssef En-Nesyri in a 2-1 home win over the Liga basement club.