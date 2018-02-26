Dennis Bonaventure’s goal earns Club Brugge draw against Standard Liege

Dennis Bonaventure found the back of the net as Club Brugge held Standard Liege to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 20-year-old who last scored a league goal in December, ended his 10-game goal drought as Ivan Leko’s side avoided their second top-flight defeat in 2018.

In the 31st minute, Mehdi Carcela gave Standard Liege the lead at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

With Carcela’s goal separating both teams for over half an hour, Bonaventure was thrown into the fray for his 21st league appearance this campaign.

Minutes after replacing Abdoulay Diaby, the Nigerian forward drew the visitors levelled.

The youngster who joined the Jan Breydel Stadium outfit from Zorya in June 2017 has now scored seven goals in his debut campaign in the Belgian First Division A.

Club Brugge remain top of the top-flight standings with 61 points from 28 games. They host Kortrijk in their next encounter on March 3.